ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman
By The Newsroom
The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said it has pushed out its co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.
“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement.
It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.
