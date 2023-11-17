17 November 2023

ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

17 November 2023

The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said it has pushed out its co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement.

It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.

