Chief executive of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society to step down

The “outstanding” chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society is to step down next spring after nine years in the role.

Shona McCarthy said it has been an “enormous privilege” to serve the festival and praised those she has worked with over the years.

She joined the Fringe Society in 2015 following leadership roles including at British Council Northern Ireland, Imagine Belfast 2008, and the Culture Company, which delivered the inaugural UK City of Culture Derry-Londonderry 2013.

The Fringe Society said she has led the organisation through some of its most notable years, including the most successful festival on record in 2019.

It also included the most significant public funding investment in the organisation’s history from the UK Government in 2023, which the society said has financially supported hundreds of artists to date, and will create a year-round Fringe Central from 2026.

However it said that it is her leadership during the pandemic, and her passion and unwavering advocacy for artists and participants, which will be key areas of her legacy and will ensure decision makers continue to pay attention to the festival.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, honorary president of the Fringe Society, said: “Shona Shona Shona. You could not imagine a more passionate, determined, ambitious, hilarious, fiercely optimistic leader of the Fringe.

“After years working to build and expand the Fringe in every way for everyone, facing unimaginable setbacks and challenges, Shona’s eyes never stopped shining with genuine excitement for every new show she told you about.

“She held the Fringe together through its most challenging years and guided it to its record-breaking peak. She is one in a billion.

“I am personally devastated that she is leaving, but equally thrilled that she can take a well-earned rest knowing that she has raised more money, staged more shows, convinced more people of the importance and vibrancy of the Fringe than should be humanly possible.

“Thank you, Shona. We owe you so much and will miss you like crazy.”

A recruitment process for a new chief executive will be announced in the coming weeks, with the successful applicant due in post by spring 2025.

Ms McCarthy said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve the Edinburgh Fringe, I love this phenomenal festival and will forever be an advocate and champion.

“I have worked with some of the best people in our sector, a committed and passionate team, and brilliant board members led by our chair Benny Higgins and his predecessor Tim O’Shea.

“In my remaining time with the Fringe Society I will be relentless in continued work with all to ensure our charity is in its best shape to continue to support this globally exceptional festival and performing arts expo, and I will work closely with the city, Scottish Government and UK Government to encourage more supportive conditions for this national and international cultural asset that is delivered every year in Scotland’s beautiful capital and is part of the fabric of Edinburgh.”

Benny Higgins, chairman of the board of directors of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, praised Ms McCarthy and said she will be very much missed.

He said: “The Fringe is a unique, wonderful, inclusive celebration of the performing arts, and the importance of freedom of expression stands at its core.

“It is an essential element of our cultural identity at home and abroad.

“Shona has been an outstanding leader during a period characterised by constant huge challenges including funding. Her leadership of our renaissance following the pandemic has been extraordinary.

“She will be sorely missed. She will move on with our gratitude and our very best wishes, in the knowledge that she will always be part of the Fringe family.”