Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith apologises for reposting political tweet

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has apologised for retweeting a statement critical of the UK Government for plans to remove the self-isolation period.

Sir Gregor Smith said he had deleted the earlier retweet, originally from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, adding it was an attempt to “contribute to the debate on the isolation period”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the legal duty to self isolate would be scrapped later this month provided that “encouraging trends” continue.

But Mr Yousaf accused Mr Johnson of trying to distract from the ongoing “partygate” scandal which has threatened his premiership.

“Let’s call it what it is, this announcement is an attempt to distract & deflect scrutiny over PM’s behaviour,” the Health Secretary said.

“We haven’t seen detail (doubt they have thought it through) and have asked for public health advice this decision was based on, unsurprisingly it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

Sir Gregor drew criticism from opposition politicians after retweeting the statement without comment on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, I RT a message from the Cab Sec as an attempt to contribute to the debate on the isolation period,” Sir Gregor said on Thursday.

“However, on reflection it is clear this contained political messaging alongside the public health info. I have therefore withdrawn the RT and apologise for passing it on.”

Scottish Tory public health spokeswoman, Sue Webber, said the retweet was “inappropriate” for the Chief Medical Officer, who is a civil servant and as such is expected to remain politically neutral.

“The Civil Service Code emphasises the need for impartiality and objectivity,” she said.

“Those requirements appear to have been clearly broken in this instance.

“He has done good work throughout the pandemic but should be above these SNP political attacks.”