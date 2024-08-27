27 August 2024

Child in wheelchair among migrants arriving in UK after crossing English Channel

By The Newsroom
27 August 2024

A child in a wheelchair appears to be part a group of migrants who were brought ashore in Dover after crossing the English Channel.

Pictures show men, women and children wearing life jackets and blankets disembarking from a Border Force vessel at the Kent port on Tuesday.

They are the first arrivals in a week since 206 people made the journey on August 19, according to Home Office figures.

A total of 19,294 people had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel as of August 26, 2% lower than the same point in 2023 (19,741) and 20% lower than in 2022 (24,153).

