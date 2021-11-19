Child killer Colin Pitchfork back in prison after breaching licence conditions
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions, two months after he was released.
Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.
His 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, he was moved to open prison HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire three years ago, and then released in September.
The PA news agency understands that Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was not recalled for committing any further offences but because probation staff identified “concerning behaviours” and the step was taken as a preventative measure.
A Probation Service spokesman said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority so when offenders breach the conditions of their release and potentially pose an increased risk, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox