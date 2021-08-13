Childline: Lockdown saw rise in children having counselling over body image

The number of counselling sessions for young children about eating and body image disorders in the past year has risen, a charity said.

Of the 4,986 sessions delivered on this issue since April last year, just under half involved children aged between 12 and 15, Childline said.

This figure – 2,430 – was a 13% increase in comparison to the previous year.

Some 1,574 sessions were with people aged between 16 and 18, a rise of 7% compared to the previous year.

The charity said 74% of counselling sessions were with girls, 4% with boys and in 22% the gender of the young person was not disclosed.

The upheaval that children have faced has been particularly difficult for those who struggle with their body image or suffer from eating disorders

Alex Gray, service head at the charity, said: “There could be a number of reasons why we’ve seen some increases in young people getting in touch with us about body image.

“Our counsellors have spoken to some young people who said they were eating more during lockdowns, whether out of boredom, increased temptation around the home or family members insisting on eating regular meals each day.

“Others struggled with the disruption to their normal routines which would normally help them maintain a sense of control over their eating or body image problems.

“The upheaval that children have faced has been particularly difficult for those who struggle with their body image or suffer from eating disorders. I’d encourage any young person struggling with this issue to talk to a trusted adult who can support them.”

The charity has recently launched a social media campaign to support young people struggling with their body image and eating disorders.

It involves signposting their service as a support across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat and addressing worries young people might have about these issues.

Childline said young people can contact them on 0800 1111 or online on childline.org.uk.