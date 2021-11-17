Children who have had Covid-19 should wait 12 weeks for vaccine, experts say

Children aged 12 and over who have had a Covid-19 infection should not get a vaccine until 12 weeks later, officials have said.

Deferring could help to reduce even further the “very, very small” risk of heart inflammation after vaccination, experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The current case rates of myocarditis after vaccination among under-18s are suspected to be around nine per million vaccinations and cases have been “relatively mild”, officials said.

Officials wanted to highlight guidance which clarified when children should get a jab after a natural infection.

The current advice for older people and for people at high risk of Covid-19 – including those aged 12 and over – is that they should wait four weeks between Covid infection and having a dose of vaccine.

But officials said this should be extended to 12 weeks in lower-risk children between 12 and 17.

The guidance comes amid high infection rates among younger age groups.

And the new advice could mean that the vaccination programme is slowed slightly.

It is thought that a natural Covid-19 infection in younger people provides them with “at least” three months’ protection and could extend to six months.

On Monday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said 16 and 17-year-olds could book their second Covid-19 vaccine 12 weeks after their first.

But the UKHSA said that should teenagers in this age group be infected with Covid-19 after their first dose, they should then delay the second dose until 12 weeks after the infection.

Those still waiting to book their first dose who have had a natural infection should also delay for 12 weeks.

The JCVI has not yet advised on second jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds.