China calls UK cyber attack accusations ‘groundless and irresponsible’

China has hit out at the UK and other western nations for “groundless and irresponsible” accusations that it was behind major “systematic cyber sabotage”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Chinese state-backed groups were responsible for a “reckless” attack on Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year.

Widespread frustration was shared by the US, Canada, EU, Australia, New Zealand and Nato, who all called for an end to such behaviour.

Officials claim the attack was highly likely to enable “large-scale espionage”, including acquiring personal information and intellectual property.

If the UK side is serious about cyber security, it should not be indifferent towards, and still less an accessory to, such abuse of technological advantage and unscrupulous, large-scale and indiscriminate tapping and stealing of secrets against countries across the world, including its allies

At least 30,000 organisations around the world have been affected.

The Chinese embassy in the UK said the claims are a “sheer fabrication and slander”.

“The Chinese side is gravely concerned and strongly opposed to this,” a spokesperson said.

“We call on the UK side to immediately stop echoing the groundless and irresponsible accusation against China.

“China is a staunch defender of cyber security and a main victim of cyber thefts and attacks.”

China also pointed the finger at the US for being involved in cyber theft and surveillance, while accusing the UK of “double standards”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (PA Archive)

“If the UK side is serious about cyber security, it should not be indifferent towards, and still less an accessory to, such abuse of technological advantage and unscrupulous, large-scale and indiscriminate tapping and stealing of secrets against countries across the world, including its allies,” the spokesperson continued.

“On cyber security issues, the UK and a handful of other ‘like-minded countries’ are applying double standards and playing the trick of a thief crying ‘Stop thief!’. We are firmly opposed to this practice.”

Officials at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) are “almost certain” that the compromise was initiated and exploited by a Chinese state-backed actor and it is “highly likely” that a group called Hafnium is associated with the Chinese state.