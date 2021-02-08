China ready for launch of Sony’s PS5 this year
16:11pm, Mon 08 Feb 2021
Sony is planning to release its next-generation console in one of the world’s biggest markets, China, in the next six months.
The news came in a Chinese New Year greetings video featuring Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president, Eguchi Tatsuo, and vice-chairman Takehito Soeda, via video games analyst Daniel Ahmad. The Sony executives spoke about the company’s plans to bring more 'surprises' and 'content' in the year ahead.
It’s a speedy entry into China for the PS5, especially when compared to its predecessor. The PS4 only reached the country in March 2015, almost a year and a half after its official release in November 2013.