China tells Cleverly to stop ‘interfering’ in Hong Kong amid arrest warrants row

China has urged Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to stop “interfering” after he vowed to defend pro-democracy activists targeted with arrest warrants.

The diplomatic row broke out as Mr Cleverly was planning to visit China in an effort to restore relations bruised by Beijing’s growing aggression.

Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for eight activists and politicians living in exile for alleged breaches of the harsh national security law imposed by Beijing.

Some, including Nathan Law, a politician granted asylum by the UK, are living in Britain while others are residing in the US, Canada and Australia.

One million Hong Kong dollars (£100,500) have been offered for information leading to any of their arrests.

Mr Cleverly said: “We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas.

“The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted.

“We strongly object to the national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong, including its extraterritorial reach, in breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

The Chinese embassy in London responded by defending the “constitutional and legal” arrest warrants issued in Hong Kong and criticising Mr Cleverly.

“The UK politicians spoke publicly for the wanted persons, grossly interfering in Hong Kong’s rule of law and China’s internal affairs. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this,” a spokesman said.

“The wanted persons are a small group of anti-China forces bent on destabilising Hong Kong.

“We urge relevant UK politicians to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs, and stop using these anti-China disruptors to jeopardise China’s sovereignty and security.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong warned “foreign interference forces” to stop shielding “criminals” immediately.

The UK handed over the former British colony to China in 1997, with Beijing promising to maintain Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Tensions between China and the West have been growing in recent years amid a crackdown in Hong Kong and aggression towards Taiwan.