Chinese premier hails ‘co-operation’ with Ireland

China’s second-most powerful man has told Ireland’s president that Chinese-Irish relations are a “good example of mutually beneficial co-operation” between two countries.

Li Qiang, the premier of the People’s Republic of China, arrived in Dublin on Tuesday night where he was greeted by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Ireland’s ambassador in Beijing, Ann Derwin.

On Wednesday morning, he received a strong welcome by Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at his official residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Mr Li told them it was a “great pleasure” to make their acquaintance and passed on the greetings of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The two shook hands and Mr Li asked about Mr Higgins’ visit to his home province of Zhejiang.

Warmly welcoming Mr Li at the state reception room, Mr Higgins said that he remembered his state visit to China and Xi Jinping’s visit to Ireland in 2012 while he was vice-president. Mr Xi became China’s president the following year.

Mr Higgins said his 2014 visit to China gave him the opportunity “to have discussions on many topics and also visiting parts of the People’s Republic of China”.

“I very much welcome you, premier, and all of those travelling with you,” he said.

Mr Li noted that Mr Higgins had previously visited China and said: “You also had an in-depth exchange of views and a frank meeting with President Xi, and reached common understanding on a wide range of issues.

“Over the years our results-oriented co-operation has made steady progress and produced rich fruit. Our relations have set a good example of mutually beneficial co-operation between countries that are different in political systems, cultural divisions and geographic size.”

Mr Li then travelled to nearby Farmleigh House where he met Irish premier Leo Varadkar.

He was greeted there by a Lieutenants Guard of Honour from the 12th Infantry Battalion out of Limerick.

A band from the Irish Defence Forces played as Mr Li inspected the soldiers.

Mr Li was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Varadkar there on Wednesday afternoon for discussion on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Beef is expected to feature on the menu for a working lunch amid a ban on exports of the meat from Ireland to China.

China suspended beef imports from Ireland when a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) was discovered by Irish veterinary officials in November.

Mr Li’s trip comes after he spoke at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

He is the first high-ranking Chinese government official to attend the annual gathering since President Xi in 2017.

The visit comes amid efforts by EU figures and China to develop ties.

Despite the strong Sino-EU trade, with both regions the other’s second biggest trading partner, political tensions remain.

China has angered the EU by taking a neutral stance in what most European countries see as a Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Some Western countries have also avoided using, or criticised, technologies linked to the Chinese state over security concerns including TikTok and Hikvision, the latter of which manufactures CCTV cameras used in the Irish parliament.

There was a heavy garda presence around Phoenix Park, which was closed to the public until 7pm on Wednesday.