Chris Evans addresses death of child after medical episode at CarFest

CarFest founder Chris Evans has addressed the death of a child at his festival and urged people to download the What Three Words app.

The radio DJ said the boy’s family was “amazing” and added that they had known his death was coming and “treasured the dawning of every new day” with him.

Speaking on his Virgin Radio show after the death at the festival in Hampshire’s Laverstoke Park Farm on Saturday, Evans said: “I think it’s really important that I talk about another family.

Tragically, as we now know, despite all their best efforts, they were still unable to save the little boy

“A very special family, a very beautiful family, a gorgeous family that are the subject of a story that appeared yesterday and is reported again today concerning a little boy who tragically lost his life following a medical incident at CarFest late on Saturday night.

“As reports have accurately stated, the CarFest team and myself have consistently been asked by the family since the event to respect their privacy while they grieve their profound loss.

“Which, of course, is exactly what we’ve been doing and why we haven’t mentioned anything about this story so far, thus far.

“That said, on Wednesday afternoon, the little boy’s dad reached out to me via a telephone call and requested I make a sincere plea to anyone and everyone going forward.

“And that plea is simply this. Can we all please ensure we have the amazing What Three Words app downloaded on our phones?

“As the little boy’s dad is in no doubt whatsoever that What Three Words was instrumental in enabling the emergency services to identify his precise location at the accessibility campsite up at CarFest, and therefore attend the scene of his son’s serious medical emergency as soon as it was humanly possible.

“That was the air ambulance, the ambulance service, the police, the fire service and the CarFest first responders.

“Tragically, as we now know, despite all their best efforts, they were still unable to save the little boy. But his dad remains insistent that What Three Words gave those professionals best equipped to help, the best chance of helping.”

He went on to describe the family as “selfless” for thinking about others who could be saved by the app after their son’s death.

He added: “”I need you to know, after discovering more about this amazing family, it speaks so precisely to the character of who they are and how they are as people.

“A family whose little boy was challenged with the most severe, complex underlying health issues from the day he was born, and throughout the entirety of his short and beautiful life.

“His mum and dad always knew this day was going to come, and they were aware that it was more likely going to be sooner rather than later, and therefore treasured the dawning of every new day. He was still with them.

“From what I’ve learned, from what I’ve heard over the last week, it seems not a moment went by when they weren’t giving it their all to ensure he was being loved as much as anyone has ever been loved before.

“It is therefore, with their permission and only with their explicit permission, which I am yet to gain, that next year’s CarFest will be held in this little boy’s name.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that an air ambulance, carrying a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched to the incident in Basingstoke on Saturday, August 24.

A spokesperson said: “Following treatment on scene, a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.

“The air ambulance team travelled with the patient to continue providing specialist care.”

Evans set up CarFest in 2011 as a festival which showcased live music and live motoring track shows.

It has ran annually since 2012, with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.