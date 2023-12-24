Christmas Day set to be ‘warmest in years’ with temperatures hitting 14C

Christmas Day could be the warmest in years with parts of the UK set to hit 14C.

Warmer-than-average temperatures on December 25 mean a White Christmas has been ruled out for most of the country, apart from the mountains of northern Scotland.

Forecasters could not rule out temperatures hitting 16C across parts of Yorkshire on Christmas Eve, which would make it the hottest December 24 on record.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “Sunday is expected to be a very warm day for late December.

“Some parts of the country expecting around 14 or even 15 and we can’t totally rule out an isolated 16C, so there is the potential for it to be the warmest Christmas Eve on record, but we’re probably looking at the warmest for about 20 years.”

He added: “The temperatures will peak today, there is a slight downward trend in temperatures for Christmas Day but we’re still expecting them to be comfortably above average.

“We’re looking at 13 and 14C tomorrow, we’re probably looking the warmest Christmas Day since 2016, when we actually hit 15.1C.”

The warmest December 25 on record was 15.6C in 1920, while the highest Christmas Eve temperatures of 15.5C were set in Aberdeen and Banff in Scotland in 1931.

Mr Stroud said the UK is drawing in southern, warmer air.

Monday is set to be damp for much of the country, with heavy rain possible in Wales.

The day will brighten up for many post-lunchtime.

Some snow is predicted on Christmas Day for the mountains in Scotland.

It will come after gusts as high as 70mph hit much of Scotland and northern and central areas of England on Christmas Eve.

Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued by the Met Office, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

Forecasters say gusts of up to 56mph hit parts of the Isle of Wight and Northern Ireland on Sunday morning.