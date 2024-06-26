Chvrches star Mayberry and World Cup-winning footballer awarded honorary degrees

A World Cup-winning footballer and the singer of an internationally successful Scottish band will receive honorary degrees for helping to make “positive differences to society”.

Lilian Thuram, who was part of France’s victorious World Cup team in 1998, and Lauren Mayberry, vocalist for Glasgow-based synthpop band Chvrches (pronounced Churches), will both receive honorary degrees from the University of Strathclyde (UoS) during its summer graduations.

The pair will join more than 3,000 students this summer who are being awarded degrees at the university’s Barony Hall.

As a socially progressive university, we regard them as ideal examples for our students to follow, in their lives and their future career

Mayberry, 36, previously studied at Strathclyde, gaining a degree in law before attaining a Masters in journalism.

In 2010, during her Masters, she received the Royal Environmental Health Institute for Scotland Journalism Award.

She went on to form the band alongside fellow Strathclyde alumni Iain Cook and Martin Doherty.

The band have released four albums, all of which have made the UK top 10 and made the top 40 in the US Billboard 200.

Chvrches have also performed at some of the world’s biggest music festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, SXSW, Reading and Leeds, T in the Park and Lollapalooza.

Mayberry has also been outspoken on abuse and sexism, having spoken openly about her own experiences of being abused in relationships and by online trolls.

She is a patron of Rape Crisis Glasgow and has supported a number of charities, including the Ally Coalition, Water Aid, Plus One and Amnesty International.

Thuram, 52, originally of Guadeloupe, spent 17 years as a defender in his football career.

Having played 142 times for France, he is the country’s second most capped player and previously held the record for 16 years, beaten only by Hugo Lloris.

Thuram played in all but one of France’s 1998 World Cup games, scoring both goals in the 2-1 semi-final victory against Croatia.

He would later go on to score five goals in the nation’s six matches when they won the European Championship in 2000.

Thuram played for many European clubs during his career, including Monaco, Juventus, Parma and Barcelona.

In 2008, he created the Lilian Thuram Foundation for Education Against Racism, which organises workshops in primary, secondary and high schools, as well as universities, in France and other countries, accompanied by lectures, debates and exhibitions.

Strathclyde principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald said: “We have great pleasure in welcoming to Strathclyde these exceptional and highly achieving people to receive their honorary degrees.

“Not only have they all reached high levels in their respective fields, but they have also made positive differences to society, in their professions and in campaigning to raise awareness of major issues.

Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry pictured ahead of the summer graduation ceremony (Guy Hinks/PA)