Civil Service guidance over Tory government’s Rwanda plans lawful, judge rules

Guidance from Conservative ministers which tells civil servants to carry out removals to Rwanda in spite of rulings from Strasbourg is lawful, the High Court has ruled.

The FDA trade union, which represents senior civil servants, brought legal action over the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the outgoing government’s Safety of Rwanda Act.

Last month the High Court heard the challenge brought against the Cabinet Office and departing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his role as Minister for the Civil Service, over whether the guidance issued in February is lawful.

The guidance says that if a minister decides to ignore a Rule 39 indication from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to stop a person’s removal to Rwanda, “it is the responsibility of civil servants under the Civil Service Code to implement that decision”.

A Rule 39 indication from Strasbourg is an interim measure to prevent “imminent risk of irreparable harm”, with one such order contributing to the grounding in 2022 of the first flight set to carry asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Lawyers for the FDA said civil servants are required by their code to comply with measures from the ECHR, “and an instruction from a minister not to do so would override this obligation”.

But in Friday’s ruling, prepared prior to the General Election, Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed the FDA’s challenge.

He said that, while civil servants are obligated to refuse to follow instructions that would be unlawful under domestic law, there is no equivalent rule regarding international law.

The judge continued: “Any such rule would make it practically impossible for a minister to act contrary to international law.

“Since the implementation of ministerial decisions almost always requires the assistance of civil servants, it would transform almost every obligation binding on the United Kingdom on the international plane into a domestic constraint on ministerial action.”

In his 33-page ruling, Mr Justice Chamberlain said no application to adjourn the case was made in light of the General Election being announced, with the departing Conservative government having told the court in London that it planned to begin removals on July 24.

The outgoing government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda have been the subject of protests (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )