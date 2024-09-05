Classroom ban for ex-Eton teacher who searched for indecent images of children

A former music teacher at Eton College has been banned indefinitely from teaching in England after he was found to have searched for indecent images of children on a school-issued laptop.

David Goode, 52, conducted the internet searches between March 10 and December 7 2021 and his actions were sexually motivated, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found.

He was an organist and music teacher at Eton College, Windsor, for almost 17 years between September 2005 and April 2022.

According to the TRA panel decision, Mr Goode was warned about using the school’s IT network to try to access pornography in February 2017.

On December 6 2021, an IT monitoring system flagged to the school’s safeguarding team that Mr Goode had conducted “several suspicious searches” on his school laptop.

The following day, the IT department downloaded details of his internet searches which included the term “gay little boys”.

He was suspended from duty on December 9 that year and arrested by police for possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

In March 2022, the police said they would be taking no further action as there was no evidence to prove that Mr Goode was in possession of indecent images of children.

An individual from Thames Valley Police said “the only reason” Mr Goode was not prosecuted was because he was not in possession of indecent images but “there was no doubt in the police’s mind that Mr Goode accessed such images”, according to the TRA panel.

An internal disciplinary investigation was launched but Mr Goode resigned in April 2022 before a disciplinary hearing.

The TRA panel found that Mr Goode’s actions amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

They considered a statement he made in which he expressed remorse, apologised for his actions and detailed the ways in which he was addressing his behaviour.

But the panel recommended to the secretary of state that the former music teacher should be the subject of a prohibition order – which would prevent him from teaching – with no provision for a review period.

David Oatley, acting on behalf of the secretary of state, agreed with the panel’s recommendations and made the prohibition order with no review period on August 13 2024.

He said: “This means that Mr David Goode is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Goode shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

Mr Goode has a right to appeal against the decision within 28 days from when he is given notice of the order.

Eton College has been contacted for comment.