23 October 2023

Clear start, becoming cloudy in Glasgow, Monday October 23rd

By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will be bright and clear with a temperature of around 5°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will rise to about 9°C.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 8°C, but there will be some fog. By the afternoon, scattered showers are expected and the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.

Over the next few days, the temperature will generally stay around 7°C. There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

