Cleverly reveals new supporters ahead of second Tory leadership vote

James Cleverly has picked up two new MP backers ahead of the second round of voting in the Tory leadership race.

Tory MPs Greg Smith and Sir Alec Shelbrooke supported Dame Priti Patel before her elimination from the contest.

Sir Alec said Mr Cleverly has the “skills and experience needed to win back the voters that we lost in 2024 and the ability to communicate a positive Conservative vision for our country”.

Appearing alongside the leadership contender in a social media video filmed near Parliament, Mr Smith said: “We need a leader that can unite us… I think you can do it. So I’m going to vote for you tomorrow.”

The second round of voting in the contest will reduce the field to four, with the result expected around 5pm.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, who finished fifth in the first round, insisted he was not out of the race.

“I’m quietly confident but I’m certainly not taking anything for granted. There’s all to fight for,” he told Times Radio.

His media round on the day of the vote has raised eyebrows in rival camps but he defended his appearance on the airwaves, pointing out he had frequently been sent out to defend the Tories on difficult days during the election campaign.

“I think it’d be a bit odd if the shadow secretary of state for work and pensions wasn’t out on the media round when we have a huge debate in Parliament today on the winter fuel payment, which is very much in my area.

“If people are grumbling, I’m sorry if they’re grumbling. They weren’t grumbling… when I was out, day in, day out, doing the build-up to the general election, defending the government. I was out there being counted and showing leadership.”

In the first round of voting, Robert Jenrick picked up 28 votes ahead of Kemi Badenoch on 22, Mr Cleverly on 21, Tom Tugendhat on 17 and Mr Stride on 16.

Dame Priti was eliminated with 14 votes.