Cleverly says ‘enough is enough’ as he unveils plans to slash net migration

James Cleverly declared “enough is enough” as he unveiled plans he promised would deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration after levels soared to a record high.

The Home Secretary said overseas care workers will be barred from bringing family dependants and the salary threshold for skilled workers will be hiked to £38,700.

He said the strategy, along with earlier plans to limit the relatives of foreign students, would bring down levels by 300,000 as the Government comes under pressure from Tory MPs.

Mr Cleverly set out the plans on Monday in the wake of official estimates saying levels had peaked at 745,000 in 2022.

“Enough is enough. We are curbing abuses to the health care visa,” he told the Commons.

“We are increasing thresholds, cutting the SOL (shortage occupation list) discount, increasing family income requirements and cutting the number of student dependants.”

Under what he described as a five-point plan, Mr Cleverly said he would:

– Stop health and care workers bringing dependants;

– Hike the skilled worker earnings threshold by a third to £38,700, in line with the median full-time wage;

Enough is enough. We are curbing abuses to the health care visa

– Scrap “cut-price” labour by stopping shortage occupations being able to pay 20% less than the going rate and reforming the shortage occupation list;

– Raise the minimum income for family visas to £38,700 from next spring; and

– Ensure the Migration Advisory Committee reviews the graduate immigration route to prevent abuse.

He also said the Government would increase the health surcharge this year by 66% from £624 to £1,035.

Mr Cleverly said around 120,000 dependants accompanied 100,000 care workers in the year up to September as he battles to bring down overall levels.

He said the plan, along with changes for international students, “will deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration”.

In total, he said it would mean around 300,000 fewer people come to the Britain in future years than last year.