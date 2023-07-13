Climate camp activists: We want to have a discussion – not cause a disturbance

Climate activists who have set up one of Scotland’s largest protest camps in a decade have said they do not wish to cause a disturbance to the general public.

Climate Camp Scotland officially opened their camp near the Grangemouth oil refinery on Wednesday evening, with speaker Leonidas Iza of Ecuador’s biggest indigenous organisation. There were about 100 people in attendance.

Campaigner Quan Nguyen told the PA news agency the group wanted the space in Kinneil Park in Bo’ness, near Falkirk, to be open and welcoming for people to discuss the climate emergency, even if they disagreed.

He said: “It’s really open and really supportive, we invite everyone to come in.

“We don’t want to take the space away, we want it to be a space where we can have an open discussion.

“Even if they don’t agree, we’re happy to discuss that.”

Mr Nguyen said there had been quite a lot of interest in the camp.

He said: “We had guests from quite far away, locals joining in, local news drop by and spend a little time on site.”

He acknowledged that climate activism could sometimes be seen as a bit “weird” and a “bit hippy dippy” and that was not his style.

Mr Nguyen added: “What is much more weird is we let these massive corporations exploit the planet and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I know quite a few locals from the Grangrmouth area who have struggled against Ineos for years and years.

“Ineos is the worst polluter and there are so many things coming together – this is the tip of the iceberg.

“We can not only oppose climate change, but improve lives for a better, greener Scotland.”

The camp will be dismantled on Monday.

Climate Camp Scotland say Ineos is one of the highest polluting organisations in Scotland, pumping out carbon dioxide emissions of about 2.4 million tonnes per year, according to figures they obtained from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Campaigners say that the site could be renewed with sustainable jobs and industries.