Climate protesters ‘concrete’ themselves to road to block refinery

Anti-oil and gas protesters have blocked the access road to Scotland’s only oil refinery by sticking themselves to the ground using concrete.

Activist group This is Rigged claimed responsibility for the action close to the Ineos refinery at Grangemouth, near Falkirk.

This Is Rigged said four of their number used concrete to secure themselves to the road and delay their removal by police, while a further two used glue to stick themselves to their compatriots.

The group, which has demanded the Scottish Government vocally oppose new licences for fossil fuel developments and “and create a fair and fully funded transition for oil workers”, claimed the action has effectively halted the transportation of oil tankers from the facility.

Pictures shared by the group appear to show protesters laying across the road with their arms outstretched and their hands in buckets.

A 25-year-old member of the group of protesters, known only as Jamie, said: “We can no longer stand by while we head into a climate disaster.

“We must put an end to the growth of oil and gas to secure a safe future for everyone and not just line the pockets of the rich.”

Another protester, known only as Xander, said: “Every moment this road to Ineos is open propels us further and further into climate collapse.

“It serves only the profits of Jim Ratcliffe, the UK’s second richest man, at the expense of ordinary people.

“We can’t allow it to go on any longer. We need a fair transition for workers to renewable energy.”

This action is the latest in an apparent escalation by the group in the past week, with another blockade of the same road taking place last week, along with similar action at the Nustar terminal in Clydebank and two This is Rigged members scaling the Kelpies sculpture near Grangemouth on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of protesters at the Ineos site in Grangemouth.

“A number of arrests have been made and officers remain in attendance.”