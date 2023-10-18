18 October 2023

Cloud and drizzle in Birmingham, Wednesday October 18

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In Birmingham, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 12°C. By the afternoon, expect scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.

As for tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C with scattered showers. The same conditions will persist into the afternoon with the temperature remaining at 15°C.

Looking ahead for the next few days, there will be a general trend of scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 12°C.

