Cloud and drizzle in Birmingham, Wednesday October 18
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 12°C. By the afternoon, expect scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 14°C.
As for tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C with scattered showers. The same conditions will persist into the afternoon with the temperature remaining at 15°C.
Looking ahead for the next few days, there will be a general trend of scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 12°C.
