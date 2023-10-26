26 October 2023

Cloud-covered Sheffield sees steady temperatures, Thursday October 26

In Sheffield, the morning will start with a temperature of 9°C and some scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 11°C and it will be cloudy with sunny spells.

As for tomorrow, the morning will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 10°C and no expected rainfall. However, in the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 11°C with some scattered showers.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend suggests a consistent temperature around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.

