Cloudy afternoon skies in Birmingham this Wednesday, September 13th
In Birmingham, today is shaping up to be an interesting mix of sunshine and clouds. This morning will be quite mild with temperatures around 19°C and a comfortable breeze, offset by a cloud cover of over 50%. As we move into the afternoon, there will be a slight increase in heat to 20°C and a full cover of clouds, subtly dimming the light, but the wind will remain relatively calm.
As we look into tomorrow, the comparison to today's weather is stark. The morning will dip cooler to 15°C and the cloud cover will increase, giving a slightly grey start to the day. By the afternoon, things won't have heated up much, with the mercury rising to only 16°C and keeping the cloud cover from the morning.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, the weather will show quite a bit of fluctuation, swinging from sunny to cloudy. The range of maximum temperatures is expected to be between 22°C and 27°C, ensuring that it will never get too hot, even at the peak of the day. Throughout the week, the clouds will come and go, so don't be surprised to see a few scattered showers amidst the sunny spells.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox