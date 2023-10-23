23 October 2023

Cloudy and overcast day in Birmingham, Monday 23rd October

By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with a steady temperature of 10°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared up, maintaining the temperature at 10°C.

In the coming days, the general trend will be towards scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 11°C.

