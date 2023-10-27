27 October 2023

Cloudy and overcast day in Preston: Friday October 27

By AI Newsroom
27 October 2023

In Preston, the morning of today will be very cloudy with a temperature of around 10°C. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 12°C, remaining cloudy.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 8°C and scattered showers will be expected. In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 11°C with continued scattered showers and sunny spells.

In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain with temperatures ranging from a low of 8°C to a high of 9°C.

