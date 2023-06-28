Cloudy and wet with heavy rain expected later in the week in Glasgow, Wednesday June 28
Today, the conditions in the morning are predominantly cloudy with some scattered showers. The maximum temperature for the day is predicted to reach 17°C, with rain likely to occur. In the afternoon, conditions are predicted to improve slightly, with periods of bright sunshine in the late afternoon.
Tomorrow, the morning is expected to start with clear skies, but will feel cooler starting at just 10°C. Clouds, light rain and sunny spells persist into the afternoon, with the day's maximum reaching 18°C.
Later in the week, there will be a risk of heavy rain, marking a stark change from the conditions experienced today and tomorrow. The conditions are predicted to reach a maximum of 15°C, with minimums falling to 9°C. Overall, expect a cooler and wetter feel as the week progresses.
