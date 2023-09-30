Cloudy morning and light rain: Sunderland's weather on Saturday, September 30th
The morning in Sunderland will be characterised by an ambient 16°C under a cloudy sky with sunny spells, and a gentle breeze of around 7.6 mph. The afternoon is set to bring light rain and the day's highest reading on the mercury, a cool 16°C.
As we look towards tomorrow morning, a slight rise in conditions will bring us to a warmer 19°C, matched with a cloud cover slightly less than today. By afternoon, we can expect scattered showers and a slightly cooler peak of 18°C.
In the few days following, we can expect an overall trend of partly cloudy conditions across Sunderland. The mercury will hover around 12°C in early mornings, gradually climbing to peaks of 16°C in the afternoons. With a mild wind speed of approximately 10 mph to 20 mph, it's certainly not a time for summer clothes but neither for the heavy winter coats.
