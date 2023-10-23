23 October 2023

Cloudy outlook for Preston, Monday October 23rd

By AI Newsroom
In Preston, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 9°C. The afternoon will maintain the cloudy with sunny spells pattern, but the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.

Tomorrow morning in Preston, scattered showers will be present with a temperature of 10°C. By the afternoon, the showers will cease, leaving us with cloudy skies and a temperature of 11°C.

Over the next few days, the trend will continue with a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 10°C.

