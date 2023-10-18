18 October 2023

Cloudy skies above Edinburgh today, Wednesday October 18

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In the morning, Edinburgh will be cloudy with an average temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 11°C.

Tomorrow morning, scattered showers are expected with a slightly warmer temperature of 13°C. By the afternoon, the rainfall will continue and the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with a range of maximum temperatures from 7°C to 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature over this period.

