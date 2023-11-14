14 November 2023

Cloudy skies all day in Birmingham, a sunny outlook for tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Birmingham, the morning will be very cloudy with an average temperature of 10°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will follow suit, remaining cloudy with a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.

For tomorrow morning, the sun will make an appearance with an average temperature of 9°C and no precipitation. The afternoon will continue to be sunny, although the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C.

Looking at the general trend for the next few days, it will be a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will hover around 6°C.

