Cloudy skies and cool temperatures dominate Leeds on Tuesday, October 4th
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, this morning will be overcast and cool with a steady temperature of 17°C. The afternoon will see a slight change, remaining cloudy with sunny spells, and maintaining a steady temperature of 17°C.
Turning to tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler at 16°C and we can expect it to be cloudy with sunny spells. In the afternoon, the conditions will remain much the same as the morning, holding a steady temperature of 16°C.
Over the next few days, the trend will vary from scattered showers to clear skies. The maximum temperature will fluctuate within the range of 17°C - 22°C, depending on the day.
