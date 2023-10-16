Cloudy skies and cool temperatures for Birmingham - Monday October 16
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature around 7°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature slightly rising to 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect the temperature to increase to 10°C with a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon will follow suit, with the temperature further rising to 12°C under similar conditions.
In the upcoming days, the general trend will be towards scattered showers with a range of maximum temperatures from 12°C to 14°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox