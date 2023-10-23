Cloudy skies and drizzle: Sheffield's weather for Monday, October 23rd
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 9°C. The afternoon will remain dry, with temperatures increasing slightly to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, scattered showers will be present with temperatures holding steady at 9°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, and the temperature will rise to 10°C.
In the coming days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C, with scattered showers likely to occur intermittently.
