13 September 2023

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures in London this Wednesday, September 13th

By AI Newsroom
13 September 2023

Today in London, the morning will be cloudy with the likelihood of some sun peaking through and a cool breeze of 21°C. As we move into the afternoon, we'll see more of those sunny spells alongside scattered showers, and a slightly cooler high of 21°C.

For tomorrow's forecast, we're looking at a similar picture to today with a bright morning, a high of 23°C and possibly a few shreds of clouds here and there. Come afternoon, the sky will dress itself with more clouds and we'll hit a high of 24°C.

In the coming days, we'll see a pattern of sunshine and cloudy periods with a rise in the mercury, hitting a high of 27°C. As we go later into the week, expect a touch of rain with the mercuring hitting a high at around 29°C. So overall, a mixed bag with highs ranging from 24°C to 29°C.

