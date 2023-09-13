Cloudy skies and mild temperatures in London this Wednesday, September 13th

Today in London, the morning will be cloudy with the likelihood of some sun peaking through and a cool breeze of 21°C. As we move into the afternoon, we'll see more of those sunny spells alongside scattered showers, and a slightly cooler high of 21°C.
For tomorrow's forecast, we're looking at a similar picture to today with a bright morning, a high of 23°C and possibly a few shreds of clouds here and there. Come afternoon, the sky will dress itself with more clouds and we'll hit a high of 24°C.
In the coming days, we'll see a pattern of sunshine and cloudy periods with a rise in the mercury, hitting a high of 27°C. As we go later into the week, expect a touch of rain with the mercuring hitting a high at around 29°C. So overall, a mixed bag with highs ranging from 24°C to 29°C.
