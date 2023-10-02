Cloudy skies and mild temperatures in Portsmouth for Monday
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning outlook is that of cloudy skies with a cool 20°C expected. This afternoon, there will be scattered showers, maintaining a consistent temperature of 20°C.
Tomorrow morning's forecast suggests the possibility of rain with a cooler start at 17°C, a slight change from today. By the afternoon, the skies will be cloudy with sunny spells, leading to a slightly warmer 18°C.
For the following days, the general trend leans towards an oscillation between cloudy skies and sunny spells. The variation in maximum temperature will be within a close range, predominantly around 17°C to 18°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox