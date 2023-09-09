Cloudy skies and patchy rain; a typical Saturday in Glasgow, September 9th

Glasgow will experience cloudy conditions this morning, with the mercury hitting around 23°C. The afternoon is set to see scattered showers with the maximum temperature hovering around 22°C.
Tomorrow morning, anticipate a light rain shower, a slight drop in temperature to 22°C when compared to today. Yet again, scattered showers will persist in the afternoon, with the temperature maintaining at 22°C.
Moving onto the following days, expect a general trend of moderate to heavy rain. The maximum temperatures will fall within the range of 10°C to 16°C. Please keep in mind to carry umbrellas and dress appropriately to stay comfortable and dry amidst the persistent showers.
