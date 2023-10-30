30 October 2023

Cloudy skies and patchy rain blankets Preston today - October 30

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In Preston, the morning will be cool with a temperature of 9°C and no precipitation expected. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 9°C, but with scattered showers expected.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C with scattered showers expected. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, and the temperature will remain at 8°C under cloudy skies.

Over the next few days, expect a general trend of cool temperatures and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will consistently hover around 9°C.

