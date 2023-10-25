Cloudy skies and patchy rain dominates Portsmouth weather, Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will be dry with a temperature around 13°C. The afternoon will continue to be dry and the temperature will remain at 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with the temperature dropping slightly to 12°C. In the afternoon, there will be a slight increase in temperature to 13°C, but the scattered showers will continue.
In the next few days, the general trend will be for scattered showers with temperatures consistently around 13°C. The maximum temperature will not exceed 13°C.
