25 October 2023

Cloudy skies and patchy rain dominates Portsmouth weather, Wednesday October 25

By AI Newsroom
25 October 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will be dry with a temperature around 13°C. The afternoon will continue to be dry and the temperature will remain at 13°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with the temperature dropping slightly to 12°C. In the afternoon, there will be a slight increase in temperature to 13°C, but the scattered showers will continue.

In the next few days, the general trend will be for scattered showers with temperatures consistently around 13°C. The maximum temperature will not exceed 13°C.

