04 October 2023

Cloudy skies and patchy rain in Birmingham today, Tuesday, October 4th

By The Newsroom
04 October 2023

This morning in Birmingham, it will be cloudy with a brisk wind, and we can anticipate a temperature of around 17°C. This afternoon, there's a chance of scattered showers and the forecasted temperature is also approximately 17°C.

As for tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today, with possible scattered showers and a steady temperature of 17°C. However, in the afternoon, the sky will be overcast and cooler with temperatures dipping to around 15°C.

Looking ahead, it seems that the trend for the upcoming days is a bit of a mixed bag. We will see some sunny spells along with periods of overcast conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 15°C and 24°C. So, brace yourself for a bit of unpredictability!

