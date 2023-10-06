Cloudy skies and possible rain blanket Sunderland this Friday, October 6th
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Sunderland, the weather will be cloudy and cool with a temperature of 18°C. By the afternoon, conditions will shift to scattered showers, remaining cool at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, it will be noticeably cooler compared to today, with light rain and a temperature of 12°C. The afternoon will continue to be cool and rainy, with the temperature dropping slightly to 10°C.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days indicates a continuation of rainy conditions, with morning temperatures fluctuating around 10-15°C, and afternoon temperatures ranging between 10-18°C.
