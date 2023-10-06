06 October 2023

Cloudy skies and possible rain blanket Sunderland this Friday, October 6th

By AI Newsroom
06 October 2023

This morning in Sunderland, the weather will be cloudy and cool with a temperature of 18°C. By the afternoon, conditions will shift to scattered showers, remaining cool at 18°C.

Tomorrow morning, it will be noticeably cooler compared to today, with light rain and a temperature of 12°C. The afternoon will continue to be cool and rainy, with the temperature dropping slightly to 10°C.

Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days indicates a continuation of rainy conditions, with morning temperatures fluctuating around 10-15°C, and afternoon temperatures ranging between 10-18°C.

