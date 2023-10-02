Cloudy skies and possible rain in Sheffield on Monday, October 2nd
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Sheffield, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a mild 17°C. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon, as temperatures stay steady at 17°C.
Tomorrow morning will see similar weather patterns to today, with a chance of scattered showers and a cooler 14°C. The afternoon will bring about cloudy skies with sunny spells, maintaining a consistent temperature of 14°C.
In the coming days, the general trend shows a mixture of grey skies and sunny intervals, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14°C to 19°C.
