02 October 2023

Cloudy skies and possible rain in Sheffield on Monday, October 2nd

By AI Newsroom
02 October 2023

This morning in Sheffield, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a mild 17°C. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon, as temperatures stay steady at 17°C.

Tomorrow morning will see similar weather patterns to today, with a chance of scattered showers and a cooler 14°C. The afternoon will bring about cloudy skies with sunny spells, maintaining a consistent temperature of 14°C.

In the coming days, the general trend shows a mixture of grey skies and sunny intervals, with maximum temperatures ranging from 14°C to 19°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

news

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news