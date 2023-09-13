13 September 2023

Cloudy skies linger over Bristol this Wednesday, September 13th

By AI Newsroom
13 September 2023

This morning in Bristol, expect cloudy conditions with some sunny spells and a breeze of about 10 mph. The heat is set to reach a high of around 20°C. As the day rolls into the afternoon, anticipate a light breeze at 4 mph under a blanket of clouds, and the day is expected to top out at an approximate 20°C.

Tomorrow morning, Bristol will be a tad cooler compared to today, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the morning and a very similar 18°C expected in terms of heat. The afternoon will continue the theme of overcast skies with a slightly lower breeze at 4 mph and maintain the day's heat at a steady 18°C.

Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, we can expect a mix of both sunny and partially cloudy days with the occasional scattered showers. The heat is poised to vary between a moderate 18°C to a slightly warmer 27°C for the maximum daily temperature.

