Cloudy skies linger over Leeds, Monday October 23rd

In the morning, Leeds will experience foggy conditions with temperatures around 8°C. The afternoon will be cloudy, and the temperature will rise to approximately 11°C.

Tomorrow morning, Leeds will have scattered showers with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain around 10°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be sunny spells with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C.

