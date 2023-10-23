Cloudy skies linger over Leeds, Monday October 23rd
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Leeds will experience foggy conditions with temperatures around 8°C. The afternoon will be cloudy, and the temperature will rise to approximately 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, Leeds will have scattered showers with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain around 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be sunny spells with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C.
