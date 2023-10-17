17 October 2023

Cloudy skies over Birmingham, Tuesday October 17

By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, this morning will be clear with a temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will see a shift to a much cloudier sky, with the temperature slightly rising to 12°C.

For tomorrow morning, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a temperature of 12°C. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain, with the maximum temperature hovering around 14°C.

