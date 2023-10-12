Cloudy start moving to patchy rain in Sheffield, October 12, 2023
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Sheffield, it will be cloudy with temperatures around 13°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will become cloudy with sunny spells and temperatures will slightly increase to 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, scattered showers can be expected with temperatures around 15°C. In the afternoon, a light drizzle will replace the morning showers and temperature will drop to around 11°C.
Over the next few days, Sheffield can expect a mixed bag of weather conditions. There will be periods of sunshine and scattered showers, along with cloud cover varying from sunny to overcast. The maximum temperatures will broadly range between 9°C and 12°C.
