12 October 2023

Cloudy start moving to patchy rain in Sheffield, October 12, 2023

By AI Newsroom
12 October 2023

This morning in Sheffield, it will be cloudy with temperatures around 13°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will become cloudy with sunny spells and temperatures will slightly increase to 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, scattered showers can be expected with temperatures around 15°C. In the afternoon, a light drizzle will replace the morning showers and temperature will drop to around 11°C.

Over the next few days, Sheffield can expect a mixed bag of weather conditions. There will be periods of sunshine and scattered showers, along with cloud cover varying from sunny to overcast. The maximum temperatures will broadly range between 9°C and 12°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud after failing to declare £400 million

news

Luton Airport fire: 25,000 passengers stranded after car park blaze

news

Security review as Starmer says glitter protester attack could have been ‘a lot worse’

news