Cloudy start to the week for Birmingham
The day starts off with a temperature of 13°C and it will be cloudy with sunny spells. Moving into mid morning and early afternoon, the sun starts to show itself more, although cloud and sunny spells persist. The temperature will gradually rise to a maximum of 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, it will be noticeably warmer than today, with a temperature starting off at 13°C. The sky will be overcast, adding a thick layer of clouds. Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will vary, shifting from overcast to light scattered showers. The highest temperature tomorrow will be 20°C.
For the next few days in Undefined, the morning temperature will hover around 10°C while the days will warm up to an average of 18°C. During these days, the conditions will generally alternate between clear skies, sunny spells, and patches of clouds. It promises to be a mix of sun and clouds for the coming period.
