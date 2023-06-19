Cloudy start to the week for London, Monday June 19
Today, the morning is expected to be mainly cloudy with the occasional sunny spell. The minimum for the day is 14.1°C, while the maximum reaches up to 26°C, with an average of 20°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see a shift towards brighter, sunnier conditions.
Tomorrow morning, there is a possibility of patchy rain with a minimum of 16.8°C and a maximum of 23°C during the day. The average temperature for the day is 19°C. As for tomorrow afternoon, the conditions are likely to remain overcast with a chance of light rain showers throughout the day.
In the following days, the weather will offer a variety of conditions, including sunny spells and warmer temperatures. On the third day, the minimum will be 14.4°C while the maximum is expected to reach a pleasant 27.6°C, with an average of 21.1°C throughout the day. The sunny conditions are likely to persist over the next few days, providing enjoyable weather for all.
