01 July 2023

Cloudy start with sun on the way tomorrow in London, Saturday July 1

By AI Newsroom
01 July 2023

The morning today starts off cool, with mild cloud cover with the chance of scattered showers. As the day progresses, the afternoon takes a slightly warmer turn with a few sunny spells, reaching a max temp of 22°C.

For tomorrow, the morning will usher in a different feel, being noticeably warmer with a brighter, sunnier start to the day. However, the afternoon will not be much different from today, with a warm feel under a sky that combines clear spells with a fair amount of clouds.

As for the next few days, a general trend of cooler mornings can be observed with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C. The afternoons, on the other hand, will continue to be on the warm side, reaching highs of up to 23°C. The skies will generally be a mix of sunny spells and partial cloudiness with a chance of scattered showers.

