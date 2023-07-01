Cloudy start with sun on the way tomorrow in London, Saturday July 1
The morning today starts off cool, with mild cloud cover with the chance of scattered showers. As the day progresses, the afternoon takes a slightly warmer turn with a few sunny spells, reaching a max temp of 22°C.
For tomorrow, the morning will usher in a different feel, being noticeably warmer with a brighter, sunnier start to the day. However, the afternoon will not be much different from today, with a warm feel under a sky that combines clear spells with a fair amount of clouds.
As for the next few days, a general trend of cooler mornings can be observed with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C. The afternoons, on the other hand, will continue to be on the warm side, reaching highs of up to 23°C. The skies will generally be a mix of sunny spells and partial cloudiness with a chance of scattered showers.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox