27 June 2023

Cloudy weather in Birmingham, Tuesday June 27

By AI Newsroom
27 June 2023

Today will be predominantly cloudy with scattered showers , with a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 11°C. In the morning, it will be partly cloudy, with overcast conditions continuing as the day progresses.

Tomorrow, the day will be characterised by clouds and patchy rain, reaching a maximum of 19.9°C and a minimum of 14.9°C. There will be heavier rain in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms in some parts of Birmingham.

In the next few days, expect unpredictable conditions ranging from rain, cloud and bright sunshine. Temperatures over the week will reach a maximum of 19°C and a minimum of 11°C. Overall, the upcoming days call for extra caution and preparation for wet and unpredictable conditions.

